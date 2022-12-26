Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe jerseys in high demand as sales soar by 200% after epic World Cup final - Reports 

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe went against each other in one of the greatest football matches of all time as Argentina beat France in the 2022 World Cup final. Considered by many to be the best World Cup final of all time, the game has had some instant financial consequences.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain, the team which both the superstars play for, have seen an almost 200% increase in jersey sales for the pair. Out of this exponential increase, 40% of the buyers are said to be from the United States, which explains the global impact their performances have had.

Messi was at his brilliant best throughout the knockout stages and continued his form into the final as he scored two goals and converted his spot-kick in the penalty shootout as Argentina completed a famous win over France. Mbappe, on the other hand, was sensational, becoming the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

The pair's brilliant performances have exponentially multiplied their fame and impact throughout the world and PSG are sure to take full advantage of this. This comes after more good news for the Ligue 1 giants, with Messi deciding to extend his stay at the team for one more year amidst reports that he could leave for David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami or go back to Barcelona.

Messi and Mbappe World Cup goals should have been disallowed, video evidence emerges

New video evidence suggests both goals should have been disallowed.

New video evidence has emerged that suggest both Messi and Mbappe's goals in extra-time of the World Cup final should not have stood. This is because substitutes walked onto the field of play before both goals were scored, according to sources.

Paul Evans-Cornish @Paul_EC Just had a look at the third Argentina goal, 3 subs were on the pitch before the ball crossed the line. Shouldn’t that be disallowed? Just had a look at the third Argentina goal, 3 subs were on the pitch before the ball crossed the line. Shouldn’t that be disallowed? https://t.co/dJC33aDiRR

With Messi's goal, it was clear that the substitute goalkeeper and another substitute both ran onto the field anticipating Lautaro Martinez's strike to go in, only to be denied by Lloris' save before the PSG man knocked it in. A similar situation has been shown in Mbappe's goal as at least seven of his teammates from the bench were seen running onto the pitch to celebrate before the ball went in.

