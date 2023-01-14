Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's reaction to meeting each other at PSG described as discreet and slightly awkward - Reports

According to El Futbolero, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had an awkward interaction when they reunited for the first time after the FIFA World Cup final at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi and Mbappe were the two protagonists as Argentina and France played out perhaps the best World Cup final in history. La Albiceleste won the trophy via penalties last month after their clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium finished 3-3 after extra time.

Mbappe became the second player ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, but it went in vain as France were unable to win their second consecutive World Cup.

Lionel Messi, who scored a brace in the match, added the final piece of silverware to his trophy cabinet with the World Cup. After a final in which tensions ran high, Messi's international teammate Emiliano Martinez mocked Kylian Mbappe on numerous instances during Argentina's celebrations.

Hence, many anticipated it might be awkward when the duo met again at their club side, PSG.

According to the aforementioned report, their meeting was "extremely discreet with a degree of awkwardness." The duo, however, later took part in a training session and everyone was reportedly on the same page.

The Parisians are currently working together on their objective of succeeding domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

Christophe Galtier's team are leading the race for the Ligue 1 title with 47 points on the board after 18 games. They lead second-placed Lens by six points.

PSG have also reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League where they will face Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering clash on February 14. Both Messi and Mbappe, along with Brazilian ace Neymar, will have to be at the peak of their powers if they are to beat the Bavarians.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe could partner up yet again as PSG are set to take on Rennes

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi returned to action for PSG on January 11 during their 2-0 win against Angers. Kylian Mbappe, however, was absent for the contest as he was on holiday. Mbappe has since returned to training and is in contention to be a part of the team that will take on Rennes on January 15.

Fans could see all three of the Parisians' superstar attacking trio line up together for the first time since the World Cup.

Messi has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 20 games for Galtier's side this season. Mbappe has also been in scintillating form; the French superstar has scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 22 games this campaign.

PSG will need both Messi and Mbappe to be firing on all cylinders if they are to achieve their long-held ambition of winning the Champions League.

