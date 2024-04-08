Lionel Messi left baffled as young girl is snatched off the field by his bodyguards after taking a selfie with him 

Lionel Messi was left dumbfounded after a young girl who got on the pitch to get a selfie with the Argentine was snatched by a host of security guards during Inter Miami's draw against Colorado Rapids.

The young pitch invader ran up to Messi and put her arm around the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to take a photo with her phone. A horde of security guards, including Messi's personal bodyguard and former US Navy Seal Yassine Chueko, quickly took action and got her off the field.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to the squad against the Rapids on Saturday (April 6). He had previously missed the Herons' last four fixtures due to a hamstring injury.

Lionel Messi was named on the bench alongside Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. The World Cup winner was introduced at halftime and quickly made an impact on the game.

Inter Miami were 1-0 down at the break after Rafael Navarro converted a penalty just before the half-time whistle. Messi found the back of the net with an excellent left-footed finish from the edge of the box in the 57th minute, assisted by teammate Franco Negri.

The Argentine forward then played a role in Leonardo Afonso's strike just two minutes later to put Miami 2-1 up. The Herons looked set to secure the victory, with the likes of Busquets and Albi coming off the bench as well while Suarez remained on the sidelines.

However, Cole Basset's dramatic late equalizer for the Rapids saw the match end in a 2-2 draw.

Monterrey coach Nico Sanchez issues apology after calling Lionel Messi a 'possessed dwarf'

Monterrey assistant coach Nico Sanchez has apologized for calling Lionel Messi a dwarf after his side's heated CONCACAF Champions League first leg against Inter Miami on April 3.

The match saw the Herons lose 2-1 and receive eight yellow cards in total, including David Ruiz's two bookings that got him sent off. After the game, reports emerged suggesting Lionel Messi was involved in an altercation in the stadium tunnel with Monterrey staff.

A recording of Sanchez discussing the confrontation later leaked through Fox Sports MX. The Argentine reportedly said (via The Guardian):

“The dwarf was possessed, he had the face of the devil."

On Inter Miami boss Tata Martino, he added:

"And Tata Martino, what a poor dummy, I had him in front of me telling me: ‘Fool, you going to cry? Fool you going to cry?’ What a dummy!"

Sanchez has now issued an apology message on social media but chose not to mention Lionel Messi's name. He wrote:

“Since I do not know the Inter coach, Gerardo Martino and I referred to him in a disrespectful manner, and I apologize."

