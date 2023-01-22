Lionel Messi left out of PSG squad for Pays de Cassel clash, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe included

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has been left out of the team's squad to face Pays de Cassel in the French cup while Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are in the team.

Apart from Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma is another notable absentee from the team. According to RMC Sport, they have been left out in a bid to be rested.

In Messi's absence, youngster Hugo Ekitike might get a chance to showcase his abilities at the top of Christophe Galtier's team's attack. Keylor Navas, meanwhile, might get the nod between the sticks. The Costa Rican started for the team in the Riyadh Season Cup clash at the King Fahid International Stadium on January 19.

Lionel Messi has been in fine form for the Parisians so far this season. The Argentine superstar has scored 13 goals and has provided 14 assists in 21 games. He also got on the scoresheet against the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh Season Team. That goal, however, wasn't counted in his official tally for the season.

Hugo Ekitike might get a rare chance to start as he is the likely attacker to partner Kylian Mbappe and Neymar against sixth-division team Pays de Cassel. Ekitike has scored four goals and provided an assist this season. He was also in the first XI during PSG's 1-0 away defeat against Stade Rennais on January 16.

Keylor Navas has also struggled for game time this season. Gianluigi Donnarumma is the team's undisputed number 1 custodian, meaning the former Real Madrid star has more often than not warmed the bench. The Parisians are giving Navas game time as they look to secure a January departure for the veteran. Galtier also has Sergio Rico at his disposal.

PSG will need Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at their best as the crucial part of the season approaches

After the culmination of 19 league games, PSG are ahead of second-placed Lens by only three points. In a closely contested Ligue 1 season, an important part of the campaign is now set to commence.

The superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will have to lead the charge if the Parisians are to retain their status as the French champions.

Galtier's side will also take on Bayern Munich in a crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on February 14. Hence, it's a no-brainer that the team will need their marquee players to have a successful campaign.

