"Lionel Messi left and the standards dropped" "Worse than Saudi League" - Fans react as Ligue 1 drops out of UEFA's top 5 European leagues

Fans claimed that Lionel Messi's departure made the Ligue 1's standards drop. The French top flight was recently not named among the top five leagues in the world as the Dutch league Eredivisie has made progress.

The judgment has been made based on the performances of the teams from the respective leagues in European competitions. Fans have been reacting on social media since the news broke. One of them wrote:

"Messi left and the standards dropped."

Another fan claimed:

"That league is worse than Saudi league."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Ligue 1 dropped out of the top five leagues in the world:

Lionel Messi joins the MLS after leaving Ligue 1

Lionel Messi has already left Ligue 1. His Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30. Not only has the Argentina captain left the French league, but he has left European football altogether.

The 36-year-old will embark on a new journey in MLS next. He joins Inter Miami, a club co-owned by David Beckham. The former Barcelona star will reunite with Sergio Busquets there.

Apart from that, former Blaugrana coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino will be in charge of the MLS club. Speaking about the duo joining Inter Miami, Martino said:

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with [Lionel Messi], yesterday I spoke with Sergio. We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league… it's in their blood."

Inter Miami, however, are struggling at the moment. They are the bottom-placed team in the MLS Eastern Conference table at the moment. Hence, the club's new signings will have to perform quickly to get the club out of danger. Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos have also been linked with a move to the MLS club.

