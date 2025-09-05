  • home icon
  • Football
  • Lionel Messi left in tears as La Albiceleste supporters chant his name in his last official game for Argentina in the country

Lionel Messi left in tears as La Albiceleste supporters chant his name in his last official game for Argentina in the country

By Shashank
Published Sep 05, 2025 11:33 GMT
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was left in tears ahead of what could be his last official game in Argentina for La Albiceleste on Thursday, September 4. Argentina faced Venezuela in their last home FIFA World Cup qualifier at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Thursday, September 4.

Ad

As Messi walked into the stadium with his three sons for the national anthem, the fans gave him a standing ovation. They then started chanting his name, leaving the Argentine superstar emotional and in tears.

Here's a video of the same:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before the match, the 38-year-old accepted that the World Cup qualifier against Venezuela could be his last official game on home soil. He said (via Reuters):

"It's going to be very special for me because it will be my last qualifying match. I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after that."

The former Barcelona superstar scored a brace against Venezuela (39', 80') to guide La Albiceleste towards a 3-0 victory in their last home qualifier. The other goal was netted by Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, who scored in the 76th minute, courtesy of an assist by Nicolas Gonzalez.

Ad

Lionel Messi was named 'Player of the match' as he completed the most dribbles in the match (3) and maintained a passing accuracy of 89%. La Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Messi would not travel with the team for the last qualifying game against Ecuador due to fatigue

Argentina were the first CONMEBOL team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay, Ecuador and Uruguay have also secured their berths in next year's World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ad

Lionel Messi equals another record during Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela

Lionel Messi equalled former Colombian defender Ivan Hurtado's record of 72 appearances in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. The Argentine superstar's longevity and consistency for country and club have been commendable over the last two decades.

In 72 qualifiers, the Argentine superstar has scored 36 goals, including his recent brace against Venezuela on Thursday. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old is also the highest goalscorer in Argentina's history and the South American zone with 114 international goals.

Ad

After the game, the Argentine superstar also gave a speech where he talked about the support in his home country. He said (via The New York Times):

"To finish in this way, here with my people, is a dream. For many years, I was loved in Barcelona, and my dream was to have that same feeling here in Argentina. So many things were said (about me) over the years. But what will stay with me is all the good that the team has accomplished."

Lionel Messi, who won the Golden Ball while guiding La Albiceleste towards World Cup glory in 2022, is expected to play a key role in the team's title defence next summer.

About the author
Shashank

Shashank

Twitter icon

Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.

Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.

He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications