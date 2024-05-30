Lionel Messi loses impressive 3-year record as Inter Miami lose 3-1 to Atlanta United

Lionel Messi's three-year run of not losing a league game where he scored is over after his Inter Miami side fell 3-1 at home to Atlanta United on Wednesday. The Herons remain atop the MLS Eastern Conference despite the defeat.

Coming to the game at the DRV PNK Stadium, Saba Lobzhanidze opened the scoring on the cusp of half-time as the visitors led at the break. Lobhanidze scored again just before the hour mark as Atlanta lead by two goals.

Messi pulled lone back for the Herons three minutes later, but Atlanta restored their two-goal lead through Jamal Thiare in the 73rd minute as Tata Martino's side fell to their fourth league reverse of the season.

As per Sport Bible, it's the first time in three years - since Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga home loss to Celta Vigo in May 16, 2021 - that Messi scored in a league game which his side lost. The streak lasted through his entire two-year stint with Ligue 1 giants PSG and nearly a year at his current side, Miami.

The loss marked the Herons' first defeat in 10 MLS games, winning seven, propelling them to the Eastern Conference summit.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami attackwr Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is having a superb first full season in American football with Inter Miami - whom he joined last summer on a free transfer after 19 years in Europe, with Barcelona (17) and PSG.

Despite missing a few games due to injury, the 36-year-old has registered impressive tallies of 13 goals and 11 assists in 14 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 11 goals and nine assists in 11 games - have come in MLS, where Tata Martino's side are top of the pack after 17 games.

Messi has also registered two goals and as many assists in three games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the Herons were eliminated 5-2 on aggregate by Monterrey in the quarterfinals. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner missed the first leg - a 2-1 home defeat - due to a muscular injury.