"Lionel Messi has lost respect for Barcelona" - Oscar Ruggeri

Former Real Madrid and Argentina centre-back Oscar Ruggeri has advised Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona.

Speaking to ESPN (via Marca), the 59-year-old suggested that the respect and trust between Barcelona and Lionel Messi has disappeared:

"Messi has to leave the club, He is still the best, but all the teams have lost respect for Barcelona. It's over, he has to go, they did a lot of things to him and we have come to this.

"They kicked out [Luis Suarez], and forgot he's [his] friend, [part of] the family. Suarez is a scorer. You can't kick him out. Not many players are at Suarez's level nowadays.

He added:

"Now Messi wants to come to Argentina, before it was the other way around. Now he would shoot [someone] to come to the national team, before he escaped from it. He's lost respect for Barcelona."

Undoubtedly Barcelona's greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi's future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few months.

With the club rebuilding under Ronald Koeman, it will be interesting to see Lionel Messi's decision in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Also read: Paris Saint-Germain maintain interest in Lionel Messi - Reports

Advertisement

Manchester City and PSG the most likely destinations for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Could Lionel Messi and Neymar be reunited next season?

With Lionel Messi earning a massive salary at Barcelona, there are only two teams that are realistically capable of signing the Argentine maestro: Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Laporta: "Messi costs FC Barcelona 8% of their total income, while he generates around 30% of the income." pic.twitter.com/ESn2457xWa — MC (@CrewsMat19) February 19, 2021

While Messi formed a brilliant partnership with Neymar at Barcelona, the legendary number 10 was arguably at the peak of his powers when he played under current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi's contract is running out in 2021, and Barcelona are in a financial mess. Their most valuable asset might be walking away for free, with Manchester City and PSG both capable of meeting the Argentine's personal demands.

It will be intriguing to see how Lionel Messi's future plays out. With Barcelona struggling both on and off the pitch, it seems like the perfect time for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to make the switch away from the Catalan giants.

That goal by Lionel Messi today may well have been his last goal in the Champions League with Barcelona. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 16, 2021

Also read: "Manchester City would be the best place to go after Barcelona" - Pablo Zabaleta urges Lionel Messi to join Manchester City