Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future - Reports

Lionel Messi, whose current Barcelona contract expires this summer, has finally decided on his future. According to acclaimed journalist Achraf Ben Ayad, who is very close to the Argentinian’s entourage, the Blaugrana skipper has decided to stay at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi’s future was the talk of the town for the last few months, with multiple reports claiming he will leave Barcelona in the summer. However, it now appears that the 33-year-old will extend his association with the club.

The Catalans are out of the La Liga title race before the final day of the season, despite the heroics of their captain throughout the year.

Lionel Messi scored 30 goals and set up 11 more from 35 games in the league. He has registered 38 goals and 14 assists from 47 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Messi remains the most important player for the Catalans, even after all these years. As such, his future remains a worry for the La Liga giants.

Even though he eventually decided to stay at Camp Nou, Lionel Messi had expressed a desire to leave the club last summer. Clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in his services.

The appointment of Joan Laporta as the new Barcelona president was expected to affect the player’s final decision, as Messi enjoys a fantastic relationship with the Spanish politician.

(🌕) BREAKING: Messi has decided to continue in Barcelona. @Benayadachraf #Transfers 🇦🇷🚨 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) May 22, 2021

It now appears that Laporta has managed to convince the Argentinian to continue his association with the club.

Details of his contract are awaited, as is the duration of his stay with Barcelona. However, the news will certainly come as a relief to fans at the end of a tumultuous season.

Lionel Messi will want to win the Champions League with Barcelona next season

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has failed to lead Barcelona to a Champions League triumph in recent seasons and that will be the player’s biggest regret at the moment. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner would be determined to rectify that record next season.

Perhaps a desire to get the club back to the pinnacle of success influenced Messi's decision on his future.

Laporta will also have a big role to play, as the Catalans need reinforcements around the park to compete with the best in Europe again.

Lionel Messi in La Liga this season:



Goals: 30 (1st)

Shots on targets: 85 (1st)

Successful dribbles: 147 (1st)

Chances created: 38 (1st)

Expected goals: 23.6 (1st)



Lionel Messi will not feature for Barcelona against Eibar on Saturday, as the player has been granted leave by the club.