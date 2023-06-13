Lionel Messi makes fresh claim about potential involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Mexico, the USA and Canada.

The Argentina icon lifted the World Cup in Qatar last year as the captain. He was in scintilating form throughout the tournament, scoring seven times and providing three assists in seven games.

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for his efforts. Many expected him to announce his retirement from international duty after the tournament as he had won every accolade the sport had to offer. But that didn't happen.

This would have been an encouraging sign for fans that hoped to see Messi at the grandest stage in football once again in 2026. But he has now definitively claimed that the final against France in December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium was his last World Cup game as a player.

Messi recently said, via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter:

"...I don't think I will participate in the next World Cup. I haven't changed my mind about that. I'd like to be there to watch it, but I'm not going to participate."

The former Barcelona superstar is Argentina's most prolific goal-scorer (102) and highest appearance maker (174) in history. He has scored 13 goals in 26 World Cup matches; only Gerd Muller (14), Ronaldo Nazario (15) and Miroslav Klose (16) have more.

Lionel Messi explains decision to move to Inter Miami after FIFA World Cup triumph

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move to re-sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer this summer. But nothing materialized.

According to the Athletic, Barca needed to make big-money sales and free up around £70 million in salaries to register him. Instead of waiting for the Catalan giants, the legendary Argentine forward chose to join Inter Miami instead.

Explaining his decision to join the MLS club, the outgoing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar said he wanted to enjoy his day-to-day life more. He said in a recent interview, as quoted ESPN:

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day-to-day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

According to the Miami Herald, Messi has signed a deal valued between $125 and $150 million which will be paid over the course of his two-and-a-half year deal. It will include his wages, bonuses and equity in the team. His contract will also have the option to extend it for another year.

