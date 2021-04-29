Lionel Messi makes key decision on his future at Barcelona - Reports

Lionel Messi has reportedly come to a decision on his future at Barcelona. The Argentinian superstar is in the final few months of his contract at the club and hasn't yet signed a contract extension.

However, according to Reuters journalist Richard Martin, Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he intends to stay at the club beyond this season. The Argentine will reportedly sign a contract worth half of his current deal with the club. But the length of the new contract stands to even out the amount Lionel Messi will receive on his current deal.

News of Lionel Messi's contract renewal should bring immense joy to Barcelona fans around the world, as the Argentinian looked destined to leave the club at the start of this season. The striker asked to leave the club last summer, but his request was unsurprisingly denied by Barcelona .

That apparently left Lionel Messi disgruntled going into the season, which reflected in both the player's and the club's performances at the beginning of the campaign.

Lionel Messi has also been the subject of transfer speculations, with PSG publicly admitting their interest in signing the forward this summer. Premier League club Manchester City have also been said to be interested in the Argentine, with Pep Guardiola reportedly looking to reunite with his former superstar.

❗️ Lionel Messi has told the club he'll stay. [tve] pic.twitter.com/VHjtF0dvAQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2021

However, after a torrid start, both Lionel Messi and Barcelona have seemingly turned around their fortunes. The Argentine currently leads the scoring charts in La Liga, and Barcelona are within two points of the league summit.

Lionel Messi could lead Barcelona to the La Liga title

Lionel Messi has led Barcelona's La Liga title charge.

Barcelona have a game in hand on league leaders Atletico Madrid and second-placed Real Madrid. If the Blaugrana win that outstanding game, they'll move atop the La Liga table. Another five wins would give Barcelona their first league title in two years.

Advertisement

That seemed improbable at the start of the season, as Ronald Koeman's men were as low as tenth in the table. But the resurgence in Lionel Messi's form means Barcelona are well placed to win their 27th La Liga title.

The Blaugrana have only lost once in the league this year and have been in stellar form throughout 2021.

Barcelona have the opportunity to climb to the top of the table today. Barça haven't been league leaders since June 2020. [md] pic.twitter.com/GAhi7RA4k5 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2021