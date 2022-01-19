Lionel Messi makes much-awaited return to PSG training

Paris Saint-Germian (PSG) ace Lionel Messi appears to have recovered from COVID-19. The Argentine forward tested positive for the infection earlier this month and has been sidelined ever since.

Although he returned to training last week, the playmaker was reportedly working individually, suggesting he wasn't at full fitness. But now the Parisians have posted a tweet of the Argentine returning to collective training session ahead of their league meeting with Stade Reims on Sunday.

He's missed all three of their clashes in the new year so far - a French Cup win over Vannes, a 1-1 league draw with Lyon and a 2-0 top-flight victory against Brest last Sunday. However, the 34-year-old could be in line to feature for PSG this weekend.

Last week, Messi posted a health update on his social media saying he's inching closer to recovery, although it's "taken longer than expected." But watching the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finally resume normal training with the rest of the group would be a treat for the club's fans.

Layvin Kurzawa also returns to PSG training

The video posted by the Paris outfit also features Laywin Kurzawa, who tested positive for COVID-19 just days after Messi. This could mean that the full-back in line for a return as well.

Juan Bernat, third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Rico and 19-year-old Nathan Bitumazala were also reported to have been infected with the virus. But while Rico was named on the bench for the weekend clash with Brest, Bernat and Bitumazala were conspicuous by their absence.

Also, a few days ago, Keylor Navas became the latest player from the capital club to test postive for COVID-19, as the club dealt with yet another high-profile case this month. Lucas Lavallee replaced the keeper in the squad for the Brest match.

