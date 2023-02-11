Lionel Messi makes top 3 as FIFA announce The Best award finalists

Argentine captain and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi made the top 3 of The Best FIFA Men's Player when the latest shortlist was narrowed down to the final three on Friday (February 10).

Also competing for the glorious title and trophy are Lionel Messi's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. While, on the other hand, American international Alex Morgan is the favorite to win the women's prize.

After losing The Best FIFA Men's Player award to Robert Lewandowski last season, Messi is the favorite to claim this year's prize.

The 35-year-old has been in sensational form for both club and country this season. He recently won his first-ever World Cup title in December after Argentina defeated France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Lionel Messi played an integral role in his side and led by example by providing seven goals and three assists in seven games. His efforts earned him the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player of the World Cup.

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball Argentina and Lionel Messi lift the World Cup! 🥳 Argentina and Lionel Messi lift the World Cup! 🥳🇦🇷 https://t.co/E7oa0DGorm

Moreover, Messi has bounced back domestically after taking time to settle in last season. He has contributed 29 goal contributions in 25 appearances for PSG this season. They remain on track to win the Argentine his second Ligue 1 title and will look to bring UCL glory to the Parc des Princes.

Messi faces stiff competition from Kylian Mbappe, who also had an impressive World Cup, as well as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. However, with his accolades, he is likely to win his second The Best FIFA Men's Player award, having won it in 2019 as well.

The awards will be presented on February 27th, 2023.

Injured Lionel Messi a huge concern for PSG Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

PSG superstar Lionel Messi is set to miss the game against AS Monaco this weekend and could be ruled out of their first-leg tie against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 next week due to a hamstring injury.

The club confirmed that Messi had picked up a knock following their 2-1 defeat to Marseille, knocking Les Parisiens out of the Coupe de France.

However, manager Christophe Galtier has downplayed concerns about Messi missing the UCL game. He told reporters:

"Leo will not be available for the match against Monaco but he will be back in training on Monday so you can forget about him being a doubt."

He added:

"We know the importance of Leo to the way we play. With his absence we will maybe need to play in a different way, make sure we have a more compact and solid spine."

League-leaders PSG face fourth-placed AS Monaco later today in Ligue 1.

