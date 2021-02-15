Pep Guardiola drops huge transfer hint about Lionel Messi and Manchester City

Lionel Messi and Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola could be reunited in the summer. The latter revealed in a post-match interview that he would love to have a player like the Barcelona star, who can single-handedly win games, in his squad.

Speaking after an emphatic 3-0 thrashing of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on Saturday, the Manchester City boss revealed he would love Messi at the Etihad, as he has the ability to win games by himself.

Speaking via Eurosports, Guardiola said:

"We don't have players who can win the game by himself - we don't have a Messi, a Cristiano, a Mbappe or a Neymar. We have to do it as a team. I'll be honest, I would love to have a player who scores every single game four goals and runs like these players run, I would love it."

The Manchester City boss heaped praise on his players' performances despite lacking a superstar figure.

"I wouldn't change any player that we have right now today, in this season. All of them. That's why many times I praised our captain Fernandinho, like how he helps on and off the pitch to stick together in the bad moments," said Guardiola. The big teams, the big players show it in the bad moments. In the good moments, it is easy to play."

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the past couple of months. Manchester City have a long-standing interest in the 33-year-old, who has always been on their radar. However, a deal looked like an ambition too lofty despite the City's financial powers.

Manchester City were put on high alert when Messi announced his decision to leave Barcelona. The move will see Lionel Messi and head coach Pep Guardiola reunited.

Messi played his best football and was at the peak of his powers during the Spaniard's stint at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola led Barcelona to 14 titles, including three league titles, two Champions League and two Copa del Rey.

On paper, Lionel Messi and Manchester City are a perfect match. While Messi is a serial winner and game-changer, the Cityzens are a dominant team who challenge for multiple titles season after season.