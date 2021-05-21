Lionel Messi set to miss Barcelona's trip to Eibar

FC Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi will not feature in their final La Liga game against Eibar. The club have released a statement saying that the 33-year-old has been given permission to take some time off before joining the Argentinian camp for the Copa America this summer.

The news came as a surprise to many, with Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona still unclear. According to various reports, Messi is likely to leave the Spanish giants in the summer.

However, according to Barcelona's official statement, an extended break was granted to Lionel Messi keeping the Copa America in mind. Barcelona's official statement read:

“Lionel Messi has not trained on Friday with the coach’s permission and he will not be in the squad for the game against Eibar on Saturday. The striker can enjoy a rest before next month’s Copa América after a season in which he was one of the players in the squad who played the most.”

Lionel Messi is not the only Barcelona player who has been allowed to end his season early. Midfielder Pedri was also granted an early leave for playing many games this season.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi is not training today with the coach's permission and will not play against Eibar pic.twitter.com/ak3F5W527x — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 21, 2021

Has Lionel Messi played his final game for Barcelona?

Speculation about Lionel Messi's future will continue following Barcelona's decision to rest Messi for their game against Eibar. The home defeat against Celta Vigo could well be the Argentine's final game for the club.

Lionel Messi's current contract expires on 30 June 2021, following which the 33-year-old is free to join any club on a free transfer. According to various reports, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the frontrunners to sign Lionel Messi this summer.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, Lionel Messi has already started house hunting in Paris, with the Argentine preparing for a move to PSG.

Lionel Messi will not play against Eibar on the final day and is resting before the Copa America.



His Barcelona season is over. pic.twitter.com/1GsItPHYGF — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2021

However, according to ESPN Argentina, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is still confident Lionel Messi will sign a contract extension with the club. Laporta is keen to offer Messi a two-year contract, which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Lionel Messi's season has come to an abrupt end. Despite missing the final game of the season, Messi is still certain to win his eighth Pichichi Trophy as the top scorer in the La Liga. The 33-year-old has scored 30 times this season with Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno behind him on 23 goals.