Lionel Messi is 'house hunting' in Paris as Barcelona future remains unclear - Reports

According to reports coming out of France, Lionel Messi is already in search of new houses in Paris amid rumors about his future. Messi's contract at Barcelona will expire at the end of the current season.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, Lionel Messi is already hunting for new houses in Paris as an offer for the 33-year is being created. PSG are keen on pairing Lionel Messi with his former Barcelona teammate and friend Neymar.

There have been talks about Messi signing a new deal with Barcelona, which would include a role on Barcelona's board following his retirement. However, it remains to be seen if the Argentine will commit to the club.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Lionel Messi and acquiring another one of Barcelona's priced assets after signing Neymar from the Calatan club in 2017.

A very known real estate agency in France is looking for a luxury villa in Paris at the request of Lionel Messi.



— le10sports pic.twitter.com/4DWMSpp2VC — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 13, 2021

PSG want to sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said it was his top priority to tie Lionel Messi down to a long-term contract. However, with that deal nowhere close to being agreed to, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to bring in Messi on a free transfer this summer.

Along with Suarez, Messi and Neymar were unstoppable. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PSG are reportedly set to offer Messi a three-year deal, which will see the player stay in Paris until he is 36 years old. He will also be given Neymar's number 10 jersey if he decides to join the Ligue 1 side.

Neymar has been keen to link up with Messi for a few seasons now. Reports previously suggested that Barcelona would sign Neymar once his contract at PSG expired. However, the 29-year old Brazilian penned a new deal with the Parisians, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The Lionel Messi transfer saga is likely to go on for most of the summer. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is still convinced that Messi will sign a new deal at the Nou Camp. Laporta had the following to say about Lionel Messi's contract situation:

"I'm convinced that he wants to stay. This is his club. He gave an exhibition today, and what's more, he's surrounded by a great team. We will do everything in our power to make sure he stays."