Lionel Messi misses PSG training ahead of Ligue 1 clash against Monaco: Reports

Paris Saint Germain may be without Lionel Messi as they travel to Monaco for a Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will be looking to move on from their hurtful defeat in the Champions League last week. They did register a solid 3-0 win over Bordeaux to maintain their lead at the top of the French league table.

The Parisian giants will be looking to build on that by defeating Monaco on Sunday. However, they will have to do so without their Argentine forward.

Reports broke that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has not been seen in training and hence could miss out on the match against Monaco. Sergio Ramos is back within the camp and could be in line to feature this weekend.

He has struggled to replicate his Barcelona form since moving to PSG last summer. However, he has been picking up the pace of late in the French league.

A lot was expected of him in the Champions League as well, especially against his old foes Real Madrid. However, he failed to shine in the Round of 16 match.

With the former Barcelona star set to miss this game, Angel Di Maria will be the sensible replacement for PSG as he can only slot straight back into the team.

Messi's absence is sure to be a blow to the former Ligue 1 champions. However, a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Di Maria should be enough to win the game.

It hasn't gone to plan for Messi at PSG so far

The Argentine was brought to PSG to help the club win the Champions League.

However, the French side crashed out of Europe last week with the Argentine captan putting in poor performances in both legs against Madrid. He also struggled in the first half of the season in the French league.

He has scored only two goals in the league so far.

The winger has another season to prove his worth as his contract expires in 2023.

PSG fans and teammates a like will be hoping for an improvement next season.

