Lionel Messi needed Copa America win the most: Sergio Aguero

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has admitted that Lionel Messi needed their Copa America win more than anyone else in the squad.

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Marcana on Saturday to lift the Copa America title. The victory earned Messi his first trophy with the national team.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo about the Copa America victory, former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero described just how important the win was for Messi. The Barcelona striker also said the players had a hard time digesting just what they had achieved.

“Leo was very excited, he was the one who needed it the most. He had already won many titles, but he knew that a title with the national team would give him that extra joy to be more calm and relaxed," Aguero said. "He deserved it. He is very happy, and we realize that his happiness is our happiness.”

“It is a different, incredible happiness. Difficult to explain the feeling. We couldn’t believe it, we were shocked. Until we got to the AFA podium we couldn’t believe it, against Brazil, in Brazil...”

Lionel Messi dedicates Copa America win to Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi was full of praise for his Argentine teammates after they helped him lift his first international trophy. Messi dedicated the win to his family, friends and supportive countrymen, as well as the late Diego Maradona.

"I want to dedicate this success to my family, who always gave me the strength to move forward, to my friends that I love so much, to all the people who believe in us, and most of all to the 45 million Argentines who have endured such a tough time with this virus... especially those that have been personally affected."

"This is for all, and of course also for Diego, who surely was supporting us from wherever he is. In order to continue celebrating we have to continue taking care of ourselves."

Messi finished the tournament as the joint-top goalscorer with four goals. He was also named the joint-best player along with Brazilian forward Neymar.

