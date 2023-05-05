Lionel Messi net worth 2023: Complete breakdown of Argentine superstar’s multiple income sources which contribute to $600 million of wealth

Lionel Messi, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, reportedly has a net worth of $600 million.

As per Forbes, the Argentine superstar is the second highest-paid athlete in 2023, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, earning a massive $130 million. As per GQIndia, his net worth stands at $600 million. Let's take a look at a breakdown of Lionel Messi's net worth.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain contract

Messi has a $30 million contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with an additional $15 million. He received this contract when he joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2021 after leaving Barcelona.

#2 Adidas Deal

The Argentine ace earns around $10 million per year from his lifelong deal with Adidas. He signed the deal with the sportswear brand in 2017.

Lionel Messi also has his own clothing line. His first store opened in Barcelona in 2019 and it was named "The Messi Store."

#3 Collaboration with Jacob & Co.

Messi did a collaboration with a premium watch brand Jacob & Co. in 2019. They released a limited edition called "Epic X Chrono Messi" watches. One of the 180 watches they made consists of a diamond-baguette set piece, costing around $150,000.

#4 Brand Endorsements and other deals

Lionel Messi signed an annual deal with Socios, a fan engagement app, worth $20 million in 2022.

He has also launched an investment firm named Play Time in October 2022, which invests in football teams and other things related to the sport. The PSG forward also has his own range of wines called L10 wines.

Messi also has some big deals with brands like Lays, PepsiCo, Budweiser, and more.

#5 Social Media

As per Statista, Messi charges around $1.78 million for one Instagram post. He has 458 million followers on the app at the time of writing this article. In 2022, he was the third most popular celebrity in terms of earnings from Instagram.

The 35-year-old also holds the record for the most likes on a single Instagram photo. A picture of him holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in the Argentina shirt earned 75,579,844 likes.

#6 Lionel Messi's chain of Boutique Hotels

Lionel Messi also runs a chain of premium boutique hotels named MiM. He has boutique hotels in various locations such as Ibiza, Mallorca, Andorra, and more after he partnered with Majestic Hotel Group in 2017.

All these businesses and earnings lead to a massive $600 million net worth for the footballing superstar.

