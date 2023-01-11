Lionel Messi and Neymar combine to complete genius move in PSG training (WATCH)

Lionel Messi and Neymar are one of the most feared duos in world football. Ever since they first combined for Barcelona together, the duo has run opposition defences ragged. They have now combined to produce a moment of genius on the PSG training ground to leave the goalkeeper speechless.

A through ball from Neymar saw Messi make a diagonal run in front of the keeper, and just when everyone is expecting control and a finish, Messi dummies with a little shoulder drop and just lets the ball run across him, leaving the keeper stunned.

Messi's dummy leaves the keeper motionless as the ball rolls into the corner of the net to awestruck onlookers in training.

Lionel Messi is back at PSG after his World Cup win

Lionel Messi, who achieved his lifelong dream of lifting a World Cup when he inspired Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is back at PSG after an extended break.

During his absence, PSG won 2-1 against Strasbourg thanks to a late winner from Kylian Mbappe after Neymar was sent off for simulation in the same game.

But Lens handed PSG a 3-1 defeat to cut their lead at the top to 4 points, also ending their 6-game winning run in the league.

Messi, who won the World Cup on 18th December, was given two weeks off to celebrate the landmark achievement back home in Argentina.

He only returned to Paris on January 3rd and was immediately welcomed by his teammates and given a rousing reception in training.

A tweet from the club’s official account on Wednesday (4th January) reads: “Welcome back Leo,” accompanied by a video of the 35-year-old arriving at the complex.

Messi missed PSG's cup clash with Chateauroux, which they won 3-1 as he was given time to ease his way back into action.

Lionel Messi has been named in PSG's squad to face Angers with the game scheduled to take place on January 12th.

