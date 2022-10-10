Lionel Messi and Neymar have common goal at PSG this season as Kylian Mbappe's biggest rival emerges: Reports

An important report regarding the relationship between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe has emerged.

It is understood that Messi and Neymar are still great friends as they were during their time at Barcelona. Their common goal is to help the club win as many trophies as possible and arrive at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in the best form and shape possible.

The tournament, starting on November 20, is Messi's last chance to win the holy grail of football. As for the Brazilian, he is already 30 and this will be one of his last few chances to shine at the greatest stage of all.

While the PSG No. 10 has a great relationship with Messi, it's a whole different story when it comes to his outside-the-pitch chemistry with Kylian Mbappe.

It is understood that the attacking partners share zero bonding outside the pitch.

Their time at the club started off in a cordial manner. However, that has changed since Mbappe was handed massive power in terms of the club's future sporting decisions when he renewed his contract this summer.

Neymar's biggest supporters in the dressing room, Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera, have all left the club. With Lionel Messi contemplating a return to Barcelona next season, the Brazilian might be left in a very tough spot with Kylian Mbappe.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier slammed Kylian Mbappe for his performance in the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar

Neither of the former Barcelona superstars started as PSG could only manage a goalless draw against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday (8 October). Christophe Galtier slammed Mbappe for his hapless performance.

While talking to the media after the game, Galtier said (via L'Equipe):

"Kylian Mbappe was a bit like an orphan without Lionel Messi and Neymar, as I suspected.

"I thought that might change as the game went on. Ney didn't start the match because he has played a lot recently. Obviously, when he came on, we saw how good a relationship they have and that is why our second-half performance was better despite us being down to 10 men."

Galtier further added:

"Unfortunately, Ney was a little bit off the mark in one-on-one situations. Kylian was up against a goalkeeper who made a decisive save. That is what it comes down to, even if we can't be satisfied with that."

