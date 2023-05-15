Lionel Messi and Neymar join Barcelona title celebrations through video call: Reports

Lionel Messi and Neymar reportedly joined the Barcelona La Liga title celebration via video call. The duo are linked with a return to the Catalan side, but only the Argentine is likely to get his wish.

As per Gerard Romero, Messi was not just watching Barcelona's title celebrations on Ronald Araujo's Instagram live but was also called in via FaceTime. The journalist added that Neymar was also a part of the call as the former players celebrated the club's first title in four years.

The Blaugrana sealed the league title on Sunday (May 14) night after beating Espanyol 4-2 in the Catalan derby. The night ended with the ultras at the RCDE Stadium chasing the Blaugrana players into the tunnel.

The fans were not happy with the extended celebrations from the Barcelona players, and Xavi agereed with their actions. He believes that the players should have made it to the dressing room minutes after the final whistle and not continued the celebration on the pitch.

Lionel Messi reportedly wants Neymar to join him at Barcelona

As per a report in El Nacional, Lionel Messi has asked the Catalan side to re-sign Neymar this summer. He wants to play with the Brazilian again at Camp Nou and win trophies again.

Luis Suarez, part of the famous MSN at Camp Nou, has claimed that he and Messi tried their best to stop Neymar from joining PSG. He was quoted by MARCA:

"If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, he would have won a Ballon d'Or for sure. I didn't really like talking about it, but there came a time when it was already a big thing, so we went to talk to Neymar and said, 'Ney, if you want to win everything stay here with us.'"

"We, as friends, advised him to stay, but it's his decision, his family's decision. We said: 'Neymar, England is better. [Manchester] City, [for example]. Football will be better there. But in France?'"

Former Real Madrid player Kaka also revealed that Neymar tried his best to go back to Camp Nou, but could not get his wish. He told AS:

"We're close friends. I spoke a lot with Neymar, and of course, he had a bad time at Paris Saint-Germain the year he wanted to return to Barcelona."

The Catalan side are not planning on re-signing Neymar this summer despite PSG trying to offload him.

