Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe or someone else: Who is the best player in PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, but who among them is the best?

PSG appointed former LOSC Lille coach Christophe Galtier as their new manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. They also had a fruitful summer transfer window as they made six new additions to their squad.

Les Parisiens notably boast one of the best frontlines in the world, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at their disposal. They also have decorated players like Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma in their squad.

Neymar 7 goals & 6 assists

Messi 3 goals & 6 assists

Mbappe 7 goals



The French champions thus have one of the best squads in the world and are well-equipped to compete across all fronts. However, one player stands out from the rest at the Parc des Princes right now.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with La Liga giants Barcelona last summer. He joined the Parisians on a free transfer and put pen to paper on a two-year contract with them.

However, the 35-year-old had an underwhelming start to his time in France, with injuries also not helping his cause. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 matches across all competitions last term, but many deemed the numbers poor considering his standards.

Lionel Messi, though, have made a flying start to his second season at PSG. He has found the back of the net four times and provided six assists for his teammates in eight appearances across all competitions.

While the Argentinean is nearing the end of his career, Kylian Mbappe is expected to be the poster boy for Les Parisiens in the years to come. The club forked out a whopping sum of €180 million to make his loan move from AS Monaco permanent in 2018.

Kylian Mbappe has contributed to 268 goals from 223 matches for the Parc des Princes outfit. This season specifically, the 23-year-old has netted nine goals from six appearances across all competitions.

Neymar remains the most expensive player in the history of football after PSG splashed €222 million to sign him from Barcelona in 2017. The Brazilian's time in Paris has often been marred by injuries, but he continues to be a key player for the club.

The 30-year-old has been in red hot form for Galtier's side this season, having scored nine goals and provided seven assists in eight matches. Given his stats are far superior to his teammates, Neymar is PSG's best player as of now.

Having scored nine goals this term, Kylian Mbappe is currently the Parisians' second-best player. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, comes third in the race.

