Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos return to PSG pre-season training camp

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Neymar returned to pre-season training on Tuesday, July 5, ahead of the new season.

The 2022-23 season will kickstart a new era at the Parc des Princes. The Parisian giants have sacked Mauricio Pochettino and hired Christopher Galtier as their new manager. Furthermore, the club have also appointed Luis Campos as their new Football Advisor.

PSG had their first collective training session of the summer yesterday, which was attended by the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Pictures from their training were tweeted out by the club's official Twitter handle and can be seen below:

Lionel Messi, along with the other superstars, were away on their off-season holiday after reclaiming the Ligue 1 title last season. The 35-year-old Argentine skipper spent the holidays alongside wife Antonella Roccuzzo. Also seen were his former Barcelona teammates Cese Fabregas and Luis Suarez.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title last season, PSG will be wanting a better stint during the 2022-23 campaign. The Parisian giants did not have the best of times in cup competitions last season. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage. They suffered the same fate in the Coupe de France, losing to OGC Nice.

Lionel Messi and Neymar will be wanting to have a better 2022-23 season for PSG

Lionel Messi and Neymar are part of the famous front-three at PSG, which also includes Kylian Mbappe. However, the pair did not have the best of times last season and will be aching to improve their stats this time around.

Messi arrived in Paris from Barcelona on a free transfer last summer and took time to settle into his new surroundings. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had a lackluster season and managed to score six league goals last time around. He ended the 2021-22 season with 11 goals and 15 assists for PSG across all competitions.

Neymar, on the other hand, had a season hindered by injuries. The Brazilian superstar only managed to make 28 appearances all season and went on to contribute 13 goals and eight assists.

The 2022-23 season will be vital for both Lionel Messi and the Brazilian superstar. Messi currently has just one year remaining on his contract and will need a better season to get an extension.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from the Parisian outfit this summer. This is despite the Brazilian forward having a contract with the club until the summer of 2025.

