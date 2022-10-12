Lionel Messi and Neymar set to be part of ultimate video game crossover as PSG stars join Pogba in new edition of popular Call of Duty series

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar are set to become part of the ultimate video game crossover alongside Juventus star Paul Pogba.

As reported by talkSPORT, the three footballers are in line to feature in the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The report claims that Messi, Neymar and Pogba have been revealed as new operators for the next installment of the video game. All three footballers are expected to feature as characters in the game.

This will be the first time that Pogba and Messi will feature in video games not related to football.

However, Neymar has already featured in a number of games. The Brazilian superstar previously issued his own playable skin in Fortnite.

As reported by The Sun, the PSG No. 10 has also featured in games like PUBG and Mech Arena.

Both Messi and Neymar have been brilliant for PSG this season alongside Kylian Mbappe up front.

Messi did not have the best debut season at the Parc des Princes last campaign. However, this season has been a different story. The Argentine maestro has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 games across all competitions for the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Neymar, who also endured a difficult last season troubled by injury problems, has enjoyed a stellar season so far this campaign. The Brazilian superstar has 11 goals and nine assists in 15 games in all competitions.

PSG duo Neymar and Messi clearly enjoy playing together

Neymar and Lionel Messi have shared a very solid bond since their days together at Barcelona. The two South American superstars are clearly enjoying themselves playing together at the Parc des Princes, too.

Alongside Kylian Mbappe, the attacking trio have been excellent on the pitch but things do not look too good off the pitch.

Mbappe has once again made headlines recently due to his unsettled situation at the club.

As reported by MARCA, the French superstar is apparently unhappy with his role at the club and wants to leave as early as January.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this summer. However, he decided to stay at the Parc des Princes, signing a new deal to become the highest paid footballer in the world.

