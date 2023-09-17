Lionel Messi opens up on home habits and reveals his favourite meals

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi has revealed his strange home habits and favourite meals.

The 36-year-old, widely regarded as one of the game's best players, arrived in South Florida on a free transfer following a two-season stint with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Less than two months since his first competitive game for the Herons, Messi already has 11 goals and five assists across three different competitions. The Argentinian, his wife Antonela Rocuzzo, and three three children - Theo, Matteo and Ciro - recently moved to a new waterfront apartment in Miami.

In an interview with TN30 (via GOAL), the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner opened up on a number of off-field topics. Messi said about his schedule at night:

“Before going to sleep, I leave the entire table ready for the next day. Breakfast… everyone in their place, always sit in the same place, everyone has their place at the table, the kids, Antonela, me.”

The Argentinian prefers to keep a clean dining table but unexpectedly revealed that his diet isn't always healthy, opening up on his sweet tooth:

“I am very simple when it comes to meals: asado, milanesa, pasta, chocolate, dulce de leche, ice cream … I like everything that is sweet, I’m in love with it. I try to eat little but every now and then I like it.”

How has Lionel Messi transformed Inter Milan's fortunes on the field

Lionel Messi has been a huge hit at Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has had a blistering first two months on the field for Inter Miami. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner introduced himself with a stunning 94th-minute free-kick winner against Cruz Azul as the Herons won the Leagues Cup group game 2-1.

Messi then scored in each of his next six games - netting nine times and assisting once - as Miami won the inaugural competition for their first-ever trophy in their short five-year history.

The Argentinian endured a 'goalless' outing in his lone US Open Cup match, where his two assists and a successful penalty in the shootout took Miami to the final.

The Barcelona legend then scored on his much-awaited MLB debut, snapping the Herons' 11-game unbeaten league run and lifting them off the bottom of the Eastern Conference. He would then bag two assists in his next two outings.