Lionel Messi overtakes incredible goalscoring record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi overtook a goalscoring record held by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine is now the highest goalscorer in the history of Europe's top five leagues, scoring 496 times.

Messi netted in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27) to achieve the record. He scored 474 goals for Barcelona in La Liga and now has 22 goals in Ligue 1 for the Parisians.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored 311 times in La Liga with Real Madrid, 103 in the Premier League with Manchester United and 81 in Serie with Juventus.

Courtesy of Lionel Messi's goal, PSG are on the cusp of winning the Ligue 1 title. The Argentine has scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 39 games across competitions this season.

What did La Liga president Javier Tebas say about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Vinicius saga?

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has been racially abused by rival fans since his arrival in Spain. The Brazilian was constantly hurled at during Los Blancos' away clash against Valencia last weekend.

The player burst out on social media after the incident. La Liga president Javier Tebas has since tried to make a point to Vinicius. He took instances about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as well, claiming that both players were the subject of attack from fans the most.

Tebas said (via Madrid Zone):

“The great players like Ronaldo and Messi were the ones who received the most insults. For one, it was h*mophobic insults and for the other, it was intellectual disability. Messi and Cristiano were the ones who received the most insults; now it's Vinicius because he's a great player.”

The clash against Valencia was not the first time that Vinicius was the subject of racist attacks by fans. There have been several other instances as well. It's alarming how one of the best players in La Liga has been treated by fans.

