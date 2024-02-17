“Lionel Messi could have been part of the solution” - Ex-Barcelona presidential candidate accuses Joan Laporta of committing ‘greatest mistake'

Former Barcelona president Victor Font has said that current president Joan Laporta mishandled the Lionel Messi situation.

Messi - the greatest player in Barca history - tearfully bid adieu to the club in the summer of 2021 after the La Liga giants couldn't extend his stay without flouting La Liga's FFP rules.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner would go on to spend two seasons at PSG before joining MLS side Inter Miami last summer. Messi starts his first full season with the Herons on February 21 against Real Salt Lake at home.

Squarely blaming Laporta for failing to keep the club's greatest player, Font told RAC1 (via Football Espana) that the Argentinian's departure is a sporting loss for Barca:

“For me, it’s the greatest mistake of his tenure and in the contemporary history of the club. Messi could have been part of a solution, and we’re not aware of the sporting cost it meant for Barca.”

In 17 glorious seasons at the Camp Nou, Messi registered record tallies of 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games across competitions, winning a plethora of individual and team accolades.

What Lionel Messi said on Barcelona departure

Lionel Messi was coming off his maiden senior international title with Argentina - the Copa America 2021 - when he returned to Barcelona for the 2021-22.

However, as things transpired, a new deal never came due to the club's much-documented financial woes. A tearful Messi honestly admitted that he was not 'ready' for his abrupt departure.

“This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life," as per Aj Jazeera. "I’m not ready for this, and, honestly, last year, with all the nonsense, I was convinced I knew what I wanted to say, but this year is not the same.”

“My family and I were convinced I wanted to stay here, that’s what we all wanted more than anything. We thought we’d be staying here in Barcelona, today I have to say goodbye to all of this.”

Messi won six of his eight Ballon d'Or titles - a record standalone tally - while at the Camp Nou. The 10-time La Liga winner has since added two more to that tally.