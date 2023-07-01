Lionel Messi pens heart-warming message for Cesc Fabregas as ex-Barcelona star announces retirement

Lionel Messi reacted as his former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from professional football. Fabregas hung up the boots and will now coach the reserve sides of his final team Como 1907.

Messi and Fabregas shared the pitch 123 times during their time together at Barcelona and combined in 26 goals. Lionel Messi wrote as Fabregas announced his retirement (via his Instagram):

"You already know all the good things we think of both you and your family, @cescf4bregas. You are a crack and we are going to continue spending many moments together, we love you very much and we wish you all the best in your new stage friend!!! Big hug."

Fabregas, meanwhile, said about his retirement:

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots. From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all. From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget."

The former Arsenal man added:

"All those who have helped me, my team-mates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger."

When will Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut?

Lionel Messi is set to start a new chapter in his professional career. His Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract came to an end on June 30, 2023, and he will now join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent.

Messi communicated his decision with the fans last month. He will embark on a new journey in the United States after bringing an end to his time in European football.

Lionel Messi will be joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at the MLS club. Furthermore, former Barca coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino will take charge of the team soon.

