Lionel Messi pens heartfelt message to fans including touching Diego Maradona tribute after Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi finally had his crowning moment as he led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar. Messi emulated Diego Maradona, who led his country to the world title in 1986. He has now penned an emotional message for his fans.

The La Albiceleste captain spoke about his journey to finally becoming a world champion. Messi also said that the late great Diego Maradona encouraged the team from heaven.

Here's the full transcript of Lionel Messi's message on Instagram, which he posted alongside a video showing his incredible journey:

"From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up. This Cup we got is also from all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did..."

He added:

"And we deserved it even in that damn ending. It's also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who spent the time always benching the National Team without looking so much at the result but the desire we always put into it, also when things didn't go as we wanted."

Messi further wrote:

"And of course, it's from all this beautiful group that was formed and of the technical team and all the people of the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us. Many times failure is part of the journey and learning and without the disappointments it is impossible for success to come.. Thank you very much from my heart! Let's go Argentina!!!"

Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

After winning the World Cup trophy with Argentina, Lionel Messi has added every major trophy to his cabinet, leading fans to claim he has "completed football." While Messi is already 35, he can still feature in the 2026 World Cup with La Albiceleste.

He was phenomenal in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for Lionel Messi's international career. Responding to claims about his imminent retirement, Messi recently said:

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion."

