“Lionel Messi is a phenomenon” - Novak Djokovic opens up on 15-minute chat with Argentina captain

Serbian tennis wizard Novak Djokovic recently took a break from the US Open courts to talk with Inter Miami superstar and Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The two notable athletes rendezvoused at an event just before the 2023 US Open kicked off, and it turns out they had quite a lengthy discussion.

Speaking to ESPN, Djokovic elaborated on what his conversation with Messi was about, telling the reporter:

“It’s a second time we met with each other. We talked 15 minutes about everything, I would like to meet him & talk about everything again. Messi is a phenomenon. He's a huge champion, I have a huge respect for him.”

While Messi typically dominates the discourse among football enthusiasts, he has often impressed other athletes, and in this instance, Djokovic was no exception. The Serbian tennis player has met with Messi in the past when the Argentine legend used to play for Paris Saint-Germain in France.

Expand Tweet

Djokovic isn't the only celebrity to have met the mercurial playmaker in recent times, as celebrities came out for Messi's Inter Miami debut back in July. The likes of Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Becky G, and Serena Williams were among the high-profile names who graced the event.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi make do with goalless night against Nashville

Miami faced an offensive drought for the first time since phenomenon Lionel Messi joined their ranks, drawing a 0-0 stalemate against Nashville SC. The match, held on Wednesday evening (EST), was notable for its lack of scoring, particularly from Messi, who had been a goal-generating machine for his team since his arrival.

The Argentine wizard had two free-kick opportunities that could have potentially broken the deadlock, but both sailed harmlessly. For a man who had quickly adapted to football in America — contributing 10 goals to his new team's cause — the evening was an unexpected hiccup.

Despite the goalless draw, Inter Miami did manage to secure a point in the standings, which could prove crucial as they eye a late-season surge into the playoff territory. At the start of the game, Miami found themselves 11 points adrift of the coveted MLS playoff line, lingering in 14th place, just one position above Toronto at the bottom.

A leap to ninth place is required for postseason action, a challenge that seemed insurmountable before Lionel Messi's arrival but has since become a conceivable goal. Prior to this unexpected blip, Inter Miami were on a sizzling nine-game winning streak, galvanized by the Argentine playmaker's extraordinary talents.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis