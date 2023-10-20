Lionel Messi poses alongside David Beckham's wife Victoria and fashion designer Tom Ford after Inter Miami's draw with Charlotte

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi recently posed alongside David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham and fashion designer Tom Ford after the Herons played a draw against Charlotte.

Major League Soccer side Inter Miami locked horns with Charlotte on October 19 (Thursday). Messi was sitting out throughout the match as Nicolás Marcelo Stefanelli and Robbie Robinson scored for the Herons to equalize the opposition's lead (2-2).

Lionel Messi, who recently scored a brace to help Argentina record a comfortable win against Peru, was seen guiding other players from the bench. La Albiceleste is currently leading the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers with four wins in four matches, ahead of the likes of Brazil and Uruguay.

After the match been Miami and Charlotte, English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham took to Instagram and uploaded a picture alongside Tom Ford and Messi. She captioned the post:

"Amazing night in Miami x kisses," she also tagged Messi and Tom Ford in the caption.

The Argentine icon is expected to make his return in the starting line-up of Inter Miami against Charlotte on October 21 (Friday). Earlier this week, Inter Miami's head coach Geraldo Martino stated that he'll monitor Messi's health to decide his status for Inter Miami's next game.

Lionel Messi becomes the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer

According to the MLS Players Association, former Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has become the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer. He did so with an annual guaranteed compensation of $20.4 million.

After the Argentine legend, the second name on the list is Toronto's Lorenzo Insigne, with a payroll of $15.4 million. The third spot is occupied by Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri at $8,153,000, and Javier Hernández of LA Galaxy is in the fourth position with $7,443,750.

Messi's payroll is more than three whole MLS sides and it's also twice the combined salaries of all the players on the Orlando City roster, which is $9.643 million. Taking a look at the payrolls of clubs, the list is topped by the Herons with $39.4 million in terms of total guaranteed compensation.