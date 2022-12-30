Lionel Messi posts story of him watching PSG match as Kylian Mbappe scores last-minute winner against Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi recently posted an Instagram story of him watching PSG beat RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1 courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's late winner.

Messi, who lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina after defeating Mbappe's France 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra-time) is yet to join the squad. La Pulga traveled with his national team to Argentina, where they held celebrations after winning their first World Cup in 36 years.

Lionel Messi wasn't going to miss PSG's match against Strasbourg, however, and let fans know that he was following the game on television. He posted an Instagram story of the same, tagging the Parisians' official Instagram handle. The story, which has since expired, can be viewed in this report by the Mirror.

The match, which took place at the Parc des Princes on December 28, ended in a 2-1 victory for Christophe Galtier's side.

Marquinhos nodded home from Neymar Jr.'s free-kick in the 14th minute before scoring an own goal early in the second half to bring Strasbourg level. In the 62nd minute, Neymar was sent off after receiving two cautions in a minute, the second of which was for simulation in his own box.

The Parisians were left in a precarious state, but were led by Kylian Mbappe despite being a man down. Mbappe eventually won a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time and then converted it to give PSG an incredible victory.

The win and RC Lens' 0-0 draw with OGC Nice on December 29 means the French giants are seven points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Lionel Messi set to join Kylian Mbappe and PSG in a few days

Lionel Messi received an extended break after the FIFA World Cup final to celebrate the crowning achievement of his career. He is now set to return in the first few days of the new year, according to PSG boss Christophe Galtier.

Speaking prior to his side's 2-1 win over RC Strasbourg, Galtier told reporters (as quoted by the Independent):

“He (Lionel Messi) had to return to Argentina for the celebrations, the receptions and we decided that he was going to be off until the 1st of January.

“And so he will come and join us, either on the 2nd or the 3rd, to be able to resume competition with us, when he will have had between 13 and 14 days of recovery.”

The French tactician's update means Messi will miss the Parisians' next match, an exciting Ligue 1 encounter away to second-placed RC Lens on January 1. With Neymar Jr. also set to miss out after receiving a red card against Strasbourg, the onus will be on Kylian Mbappe to lead PSG to victory.

