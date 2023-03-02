Lionel Messi presented with incredible custom-made shirt by Argentine first-division club in honor of 2022 FIFA World Cup win 

Argentine first-division team Club Almirante Brown have presented Lionel Messi with an eye-catching custom-made shirt, honoring the Argentine for taking his country to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Having fallen a step short in 2014, Lionel Messi fulfilled the dream of millions of Argentinians in Qatar in December, taking La Albiceleste to their first World Cup since 1986. Messi and Co. endured a disastrous start, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener. Instead of giving in to the insurmountable pressure, Argentina bounced back and went on to win their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years.

Messi was the unabashed star of the show in Qatar, with him pitching in with seven goals and three assists in seven matches and winning the Golden Ball. His heroics in Qatar helped him win the FIFA ‘The Best’ Player Award in Paris on 27 February.

Club Almirante Brown @Club_AlteBrown 🖤 El mejor del mundo con la camiseta más linda El mejor del mundo con la camiseta más linda 🐐🖤💛 https://t.co/0AbPUVKR1g

After picking up the coveted trophy, Lionel Messi was spotted happily posing with a custom-made no. 10 jersey. Argentine club Club Almirante Brown created the special shirt to commemorate La Albicelste and their skipper’s heroics at the Qatar World Cup.

The stellar jersey has a dark base with yellow vertical strikes running horizontally. A special touch can be seen on the left side of the front of the shirt, around the club’s crest, which sits on Argentina national team’s traditional blue and white striped base. The back of the jersey, which sports Messi’s name and number, also has Argentina’s colors down the middle, making it a unique piece of clothing.

Lionel Messi to gift 35 gold iPhone 14s to Argentina teammates and staff

Messi fulfilled his dream of lifting the coveted World Cup trophy in December. Now, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is paying back his teammates and the coaching staff for their hard work in Qatar. According to renowned reporter Roy Nemer, Messi is set to gift each of the 35 members of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad a gold iPhone 14 Pro.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi will gift 35 gold iPhone 14's to all the Argentina players and staff which won the World Cup. Via IDesignGold on Instagram. Lionel Messi will gift 35 gold iPhone 14's to all the Argentina players and staff which won the World Cup. Via IDesignGold on Instagram. 🏆🇦🇷 https://t.co/yDE9PkalcG

IDesignGold, which specializes in creating gold Apple products, will supply the phones. Each phone will have the name of the receiver engraved on the top-right of the back of the phone. The Argentina logo, with the caption “World Cup Champions 2022”, will sit in the middle. The bottom of the phone will have the name of the company.

Poll : 0 votes