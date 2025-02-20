Lionel Messi presented with jersey request by referee after Inter Miami's 1-0 win over Sporting KC

Match referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava asked Lionel Messi for his jersey after Inter Miami's 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City. The Herons faced the West Missouri outfit on Wednesday, February 19, in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup First Round.

The game started under terrible conditions, with temperatures dropping to 3 degrees Fahrenheit (-16C), with a 'real feel' of -8F (-22C) at half time. However, La Pulga championed the weather and scored the only goal of the game to help Inter Miami take an advantage into the second leg.

Mexican referee Ortiz Nava asked for Lionel Messi's jersey at full time and the Argentinean obliged. However, the match official was made to wait, as the Argentinean was only willing to give his jersey in the changing room, given the conditions.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's jersey is a coveted item in the football circuit and he is regularly asked for his shirt after games. On Wednesday, Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the current season, in his first game. The match was also historic for the Argentinean, as it was the coldest game in his career.

After the game, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano was critical of the weather conditions.

"I think it's impossible to play in these conditions. It is not human," said Mascherano (via ESPN).

The diminutive magician will now look ahead to the Herons' MLS season opener against New York City on Saturday, February 22, at the Chase Stadium.

Will Lionel Messi leave Inter Miami this year?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is considering a return to Newell's Old Boys once his contract with Inter Miami expires, according to Carpetas Blaugranas. The Argentinean has been a hit on and off the pitch with the Herons so far.

La Pulga arrived at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 following the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He has since scored 35 goals and set up 18 more from 40 games for the Florida-based club.

However, Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Reports have surfaced suggesting that the player has agreed a renewal with the Herons, which will enable him to briefly return to Barcelona in the off-season.

However, it now appears that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is considering a return to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

