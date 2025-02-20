Lionel Messi scores in coldest game of his career as Argentine superstar guides Inter Miami to win in CONCACAF Champions Cup opener

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami to a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas Ciy on Wednesday, February 19, in the Concacaf Champions Cup First Round, first leg. The tie also made the news as it was the coldest game of the diminutive Argentinean's career.

The game kicked off at Children's Mercy Park with a temperature of 6 degrees Fahrenheit (-14C) and dropped down to 2 degrees (-17C). However, even the harsh conditions were no match for La Pulga's magic.

Inter Miami were impressive throughout the game, which was their first competitive match under new manager Javier Mascherano. The Herons dominated the midfield and were strong at the back as well.

The Florida-based club had 70% possession in the first half, and had seven shots, but the goal eluded them. However, Lionel Messi stepped up after the break to seal the game.

Sergio Busquets spotted the Argentinean's run into the box in the 56th minute and delivered a pinpoint ball from 30 yards out. La Pulga received the pass on his chest, took a sharp turn, and slotted home.

The home side upped the tempo after conceding, but Inter Miami managed to see the game through. According to Opta, Lionel Messi has now registered 52 goals and 14 assists from 81 knockout games in continental club competitions. These include games in the UEFA Champions League and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami so far?

Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentinean has since been indispensable for the Herons, registering 35 goals and 18 assists from 40 games across competitions.

La Pulga helped the Florida-based club win the Leagues Cup in his debut season, scoring 10 goals in seven games in the tournament. It was the first trophy in Inter Miami's history, but there was more to come.

Last season, Messi missed multiple games due to international commitment and injuries. However, he still registered 23 goals and 13 assists from 25 games across competitions.

The Argentinean powered his team to the top of the Eastern Conference table, winning the Supporters' Shield. However, the Herons' faltered in the MLS Cup, exiting in the first round at the hands of Atlanta United. The 37-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Chase Stadium and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

