Lionel Messi to PSG, Ronaldo to Manchester United: 5 biggest transfers which have failed in recent times

Lionel Messi's 2021 move to Paris Saint-Germain and Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United in the same transfer window have both failed in some ways.

Ronaldo exited the Red Devils in a tumultuous way after his interview with Piers Morgan. Messi looks set to depart from PSG in the summer. The Argentine was recently handed a two-week suspension for his 'unauthorised' trip to Saudi Arabia.

In light of the recent turn of events, we take a look at the biggest failed transfers in recent times, including Lionel Messi's move to PSG and Ronaldo's move to Manchester United.

#1 Lionel Messi to PSG

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi joined the Parisian club in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Messi had a difficult first season after his move as a free agent. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 matches.

The Argentine regained his form in the second season, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 games so far. However, Messi couldn't guide the team past the UEFA Champions League round of 16 stages during the two seasons in France.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United

Fans were left elated when Cristiano Ronaldo made a return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021. Ronaldo had the perfect start to his second Old Trafford spell, scoring a brace against Newcastle United in his comeback game.

Ronaldo ended his first season with 24 goals to his name and was the club's top scorer. However, when Erik ten Hag took over at the start of the season, Ronaldo was used as a bit-part player. He eventually left the club via mutual termination of his contract in November 2022.

#3 Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea

Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea broke the bank this season to reinforce their team. They pipped Arsenal to secure Mykhaylo Mudryk's signing from Shakhtar Donetsk. The overall price of the deal could rise up to €100 million.

Mudryk arrived as one of the most exciting youngsters in world football. However, he has failed to replicate his best form and is struggling in a Chelsea side that has severely underperformed this season. He has provided two assists in 14 games since his January move.

#4 Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho for €73 million in 2021. The Englishman established himself as one of the top talents in world football during his time at Borussia Dortmund. Hence, the expectations were high from Sancho.

However, he hasn't been able to perform at his best level for the Red Devils. Since his move, he has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 72 matches. The 23-year-old has scored six goals and has provided two assists in 34 appearances this term in what has been another struggling campaign.

#5 Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane left Liverpool last summer to join Bayern Munich for €41 million. At that point in time, the Senegalese was one of the most in-form players in the world.

However, he hasn't been able to replicate his best standards since joining the Bavarians. Mane has scored 12 goals and has provided five assists in 32 matches this campaign. He was also involved in a recent bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane. There are reports that the player could leave in the summer.

