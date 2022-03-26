Lionel Messi reaches historic milestone in Argentina's 3-0 win against Venezuela

Argentina star Lionel Messi set a new record with his strike against Venezuela on Friday in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier.

The 34-year-old was on target in the Albiceleste's 3-0 win over La Vinotinto in his first appearance for the Copa America champions since November last year. It was his seventh strike of the campaign, with only Bolivia's Marcel Moreno (10) and good friend Neymar (8) scoring more than him.

Overall, Messi now has 28 goals in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which is the joint-most in CONMEBOL history, alongside his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez. Bolivian striker Marcelo Martins (22), Chile star Alexis Sanchez (19) and Argentine legend Hernan Crespo (19) comprise the top five.

Although Messi played in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the forward didn't score in the qualifiers. He had only opened his account in March that year during a friendly defeat to Croatia. Ironically, Messi's first strike in a FIFA World Cup qualifier came against Venezuela in a 2-0 victory in October 2007.

He added only three more that campaign but scored nine times during the 2014 World Cup qualification campaign followed by another seven in the next.

With Argentina still having two more games left - against Ecuador and Brazil - Messi has the chance to bag a few more and take the outright lead in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Scaloni's men have already booked their place in Qatar with 11 wins and five draws from 16 games. They are the only team along with Brazil to have had an unbeaten qualifying campaign in the CONMEBOL zone so far.

FIFA World Cup 2022 to be Lionel Messi's Argentina swansong?

Argentina's next two qualifiers will likely be Lionel Messi's last of his career, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup could be his final appearance in the competition.

He dropped hints of retirement after the Venezuela win, saying:

"I can only think about what's coming next, I only think about facing Ecuador. After the World Cup, I will have to rethink many things."

Lionel Messi will be 35 when the Qatar showpiece rolls around. The fact that he could have played his final international game on Argentinian soil truly could mark the end of an era.

After lifting the continental trophy last year, Messi's first silverware with the national team, the former Barcelona ace will hope to pull the curtains down on his international career with the perfect swansong.

