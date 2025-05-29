Lionel Messi reaches Inter Miami milestone after starring in their 4-2 win over Montreal

Lionel Messi achieved a major milestone for Inter Miami during their 4-2 win over Montreal on Wednesday, May 28, in the MLS. The Argentinean scored two goals and set up another to help the Herons return to winning ways.

Ad

In the process, La Pulga moved to 29 goals and 21 assists from 37 games in the regular MLS season for the Florida-based club. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently became the first Inter Miami player to register 50 goal contributions for the club in the regular MLS season.

Lionel Messi has been indispensable for the Herons since arriving at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 after the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentinean helped the MLS side win the Leagues Cup in his debut campaign, which was the first trophy in the club's history.

Ad

Trending

La Pulga followed that up by getting his hands on the Supporters' Shield last season. While the Florida-based club missed out on the MLS Cup, the 37-year-old was adjudged the MLS MVP.

Inter Miami have endured an indifferent start to the new season under Javier Mascherano. The Herons are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference table, seven points behind leaders Philadelphia, who have played a game more. Lionel Messi has registered 13 goals and four assists from 19 games across competitions this season.

Ad

Will Lionel Messi extend his stay with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Argentinean superstar is apparently in talks with the Florida-based club regarding a renewal, according to ESPN.

Ad

Speaking last week, Herons manager Javier Mascherano acknowledged that he would like his countryman to sign a new deal as soon as possible.

"Obviously, as a coach, I want him to renew his contract as soon as possible and that the news can be given as soon as possible, above all for the tranquility of the fans, the tranquility of everything around the club. I'm not the one who has to deliver it or comment on it. I am not in the negotiations," said Mascherano (via ESPN).

Messi has registered 47 goals and 22 assists from 58 games across competitions for Inter Miami and is the club's record goalscorer. The Argentinean was linked with a sensational return to Barcelona in recent months, but those rumours have dried up of late.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More