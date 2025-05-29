Lionel Messi reaches Inter Miami milestone after starring in their 4-2 win over Montreal

Lionel Messi achieved a major milestone for Inter Miami during their 4-2 win over Montreal on Wednesday, May 28, in the MLS. The Argentinean scored two goals and set up another to help the Herons return to winning ways.
In the process, La Pulga moved to 29 goals and 21 assists from 37 games in the regular MLS season for the Florida-based club. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently became the first Inter Miami player to register 50 goal contributions for the club in the regular MLS season.
Lionel Messi has been indispensable for the Herons since arriving at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 after the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentinean helped the MLS side win the Leagues Cup in his debut campaign, which was the first trophy in the club's history.
La Pulga followed that up by getting his hands on the Supporters' Shield last season. While the Florida-based club missed out on the MLS Cup, the 37-year-old was adjudged the MLS MVP.
Inter Miami have endured an indifferent start to the new season under Javier Mascherano. The Herons are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference table, seven points behind leaders Philadelphia, who have played a game more. Lionel Messi has registered 13 goals and four assists from 19 games across competitions this season.
Will Lionel Messi extend his stay with Inter Miami?
Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Argentinean superstar is apparently in talks with the Florida-based club regarding a renewal, according to ESPN.
Speaking last week, Herons manager Javier Mascherano acknowledged that he would like his countryman to sign a new deal as soon as possible.
"Obviously, as a coach, I want him to renew his contract as soon as possible and that the news can be given as soon as possible, above all for the tranquility of the fans, the tranquility of everything around the club. I'm not the one who has to deliver it or comment on it. I am not in the negotiations," said Mascherano (via ESPN).
Messi has registered 47 goals and 22 assists from 58 games across competitions for Inter Miami and is the club's record goalscorer. The Argentinean was linked with a sensational return to Barcelona in recent months, but those rumours have dried up of late.