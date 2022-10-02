Lionel Messi reacts after scoring for PSG in win over OGC Nice

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi took to social media to share a few snaps from their 2-1 win over OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday, October 1.

The Argentine scored from an incredible free-kick in the match for his fifth top-flight goal of the season to put the Parisians ahead.

Gaetan Laborde restored parity for Les Aiglons early in the second half but Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score the winner in the 83rd minute.

PSG continued their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 league campaign with a seventh win in eight games, but Messi dominated the headlines with his spectacular goal.

A renowned dead-ball specialist, he stood over a free-kick from about 25 yards out and whipped one into the top corner, leaving Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with no chance.

It was his 60th goal from a direct free-kick but first with the Parisians, and it could not have been any better.

Messi later celebrated their victory by sharing pictures on Instagram, something he does after every PSG game, turning it into a sort of practice.

However, unlike many of his earlier posts, the Barcelona ace didn't add any captions, not even emoticons - just seven images of him and the team with the Parc des Princes tagged.

The pictures show Messi in action last night, celebrating his goal with his teammates, including a warm embrace with Neymar, and his signature goal-celebration of pointing towards the sky.

His post has garnered over four million likes on Instagram and over 32,000 comments, including that from his wife Antonella Rocuzzo, who posted two flame emojis.

Messi has hit the throttle at PSG this season following a difficult debut campaign and his goal last night perfectly exemplified that. He now has seven goals and eight assists in all competitions from 12 games this season.

PSG ace not in the race for Ballon d'Or

While Messi's incredible form spells good news for PSG fans, he's not in the race for this year's Ballon d'Or, having failed to make the cut into the top 30 nominations.

Much of that was down to his struggles last season as the Argentine was playing in a non-Spanish league for the first time in his career, and undertsndably took time to adapt to his surroundings.

Nevertheless, the former Barcelona ace has been firing at all cylinders this season and could make a case for an eighth Ballon d'Or next year.

