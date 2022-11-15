Lionel Messi retains iconic #10 shirt as Argentina announce squad numbers ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi has retained his iconic #10 shirt after Argentina announced their squad numbers ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste are heading to Qatar and are in form - Lionel Scaloni's men are unbeaten in 35 fixtures across competitions.

Lionel Messi will arrive at the FIFA World Cup off the back of an excellent start to the season at PSG.

The Argentina captain has bagged 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

The former Barcelona forward will be playing in his last FIFA World Cup tournament and will do so while wearing his iconic #10 shirt.

Argentina have released their squad numbers for the tournament in Qatar, and Messi has been handed his famous number.

The 35-year-old wears the number 30 for PSG as teammate Neymar dons the number 10 for the Ligue 1 side.

Messi has carved out countless memories while wearing the #10 jersey, none more so than his Copa America triumph with Argentina in 2021.

He has earned 164 international caps for La Albiceleste, scoring 90 goals and contributing 51 assists.

Meanwhile, Juventus winger Angel Di Maria has been handed his preferred #11 shirt.

Di Maria, 34, will likely also play in his final World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The former Real Madrid attacker has earned 123 international caps, scoring 25 goals and providing 24 assists.

Other Argentina players who have been handed their ideal shirt numbers are AS Roma's Paulo Dybala (#21), Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul (#7), and Juve's Leandro Paredes (#5).

Here is the full list of squad numbers for Argentina heading into the FIFA World Cup:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina numbers for the 2022 World Cup. Argentina numbers for the 2022 World Cup. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/XN1NX2nAZW

Di Maria says that Argentina do not always need to rely on Lionel Messi ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Di Maria lauds his Argentinian captain

Di Maria has lavished praise on his teammate Lionel Messi, describing the PSG attacker as alien.

The Juve winger has touched on his time playing alongside the former Barcelona forward.

He said (via GOAL):

"For me, being by Leo's side is everything. He's the best in the world, an alien, and I won't get tired of saying it. And I'll say it again: playing with Leo is the best thing that happened to me in my career. We have spent many years together in the national team and I was even able to play in the same team with him, because seeing him every day is much nicer."

Di Maria then suggested that despite Lionel Messi's phenomenal talent, the Parisian attacker does not need the ball at all times:

"I always try to connect with him, look for him, but also understanding that, although he can solve the play, you don't always have to give it to him. Or you have to think about when it should be given."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣️ Lionel Messi: "I believe that football has changed a lot. It's more difficult to see a different player, one that is out of the ordinary. Because from a young age, they force you to play in a certain way. I think it has changed a lot. Football will be more tactical." 🗣️ Lionel Messi: "I believe that football has changed a lot. It's more difficult to see a different player, one that is out of the ordinary. Because from a young age, they force you to play in a certain way. I think it has changed a lot. Football will be more tactical." https://t.co/yVjMXWLrke

