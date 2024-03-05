“Lionel Messi has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best” - Erling Haaland emphatically hails Argentine as the GOAT

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has named Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer, agreeing that he needs to retire before any other player stands a chance of claiming that accolade. The Argentine great beat the Norwegian striker to win an eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023 despite the Manchester City ace's success.

Haaland was tipped by many to emerge as the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year after his impressive season. The 23-year-old had an all-time debut season with Manchester City, scoring 52 goals in 53 appearances as the Cityzens won the treble.

Erling Haaland was nominated for the Ballon d'Or and finished in the top three alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with the former emerging as the winner. The Argentine had helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the French Ligue 1 and Inter Miami win the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, earning the Golden Boot and the MVP award.

The Norwegian striker was speaking with the media ahead of his side taking on FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. He revealed that he considers the Inter Miami captain to be the greatest ever, and thinks that he has to retire for anyone else to be the best.

"Lionel Messi is the best player that has ever played football. Maybe he has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best," he said (via Barca Universal).

Lionel Messi has now won eight Ballons d'Or, extending his record as the most decorated footballer in terms of both individual and team titles. Erling Haaland will hope to be at the forefront of challengers for the honor in the coming years.

Erling Haaland reveals target of emulating Lionel Messi

The striker has enjoyed a hugely successful career since emerging as one of the world's finest talents in Austria. He has since grown in leaps and bounds to become the world's apex marksman but remains hungry for success.

When questioned about losing the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi in 2023, the Norwegian striker revealed that he wants to attain a great level of consistency. He told reporter Ian Cheeseman that even as he had won everything last season at 22, he wants to repeat the feat this season again.

"I’ve won it all but I’m only 23, so I want to win it all again," Haaland said.

Argentina star Messi is part of a select group of players to have won the treble twice in their careers, and Haaland is aiming to join that group.