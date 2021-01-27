Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona squad after two-match ban

Lionel Messi was slapped with a two-match ban a week ago following an incident during Barcelona's match against Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana final.

A frustrated Lionel Messi had lashed out against Athletic Bilbao's Asier Villalibre and was subsequently showed the first red card of his Barcelona career.

The 33-year-old missed Barcelona's matches against Cornella (in the Copa del Rey) and Elche (in the LaLiga) as a consequence of the ban.

Having served the ban, Lionel Messi is now back in the Barcelona squad as Ronald Koeman included him in the squad to face Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Wednesday, January 27.

Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman spoke about Lionel Messi's return at a press conference, as well as the team's preparations and mentality in light of Barcelona's financial crisis.

"Leo is very keen to play and to win things, he is used to winning trophies, he is a winning player and wants to be in every game, tomorrow when we get there I will announce the team," Koeman said, failing to confirm whether Messi would be in starting 11.

Koeman believes that the ban has allowed Lionel Messi some much-needed rest and that a fresh Lionel Messi is critical for Barcelona.

"He's in good spirits, fresh, not bothered, to win things we need a fit Messi," Koeman said.

Koeman was also quizzed about Barcelona's financial situation and was asked to confirm whether it was true that some players are yet to receive their salaries for the month of December.

He was also asked whether the crisis was affecting the players and their preparations.

Answering the former question, Koeman said "I don't know if it's true, sometimes things come out in the press that are not true, I have to ask about it."

"I've seen them focused on our work and I haven't seen them worried about this issue," Koeman added.

Lionel Messi is likely to feature tonight as Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano tonight

Barcelona travel to Madrid for their clash with Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Wednesday and Ronaldo Koeman will hope his side can pull through with a place in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

Koeman and his team will hope to win silverware this season. The Cope del Rey could be a realistic target too with Real Madrid knocked out.

Speaking about tonight's match, Koeman said:

"We're playing a complicated game, against a complicated team and we have to be good, very focused and in the game to get through. We have to work hard, put in the intensity and hopefully we can win without any problems."