Lionel Messi reveals details of chat with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe after Argentina-France 2022 FIFA World Cup final 

Lionel Messi has revealed he spoke with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup final. The Argentine added that the duo went on to talk about the celebrations and the festivities in the South American country after the win.

While Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup final, he did not end up on the winning side. Messi, who scored a brace, and his team prevailed in the penalty shootout to lift the title.

Speaking to Ole this week, Messi admitted that he has spoken about the final with PSG teammate Mbappe. He revealed:

"Did I talk with Kylian about the final? Yes, we talked about the game, the celebrations how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation and the festivities we had. And nothing, nothing more, but good, really good."

The Argentine added:

"I was on the other side too, I had to lose a world final as well and I didn't want to know anything about that, about what had happened. And nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time, that's why I don't want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite."

Kylian Mbappe spoke to Lionel Messi after 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe also confirmed a conversation with his PSG teammate Lionel Messi after the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. The Frenchman was on the losing side but was quick to congratulate the Argentine after the win.

Speaking to the media in December, Mbappe said:

"I spoke with Leo after the World Cup final. I congratulated him for the win. It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to be a good player."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been leading the attack for PSG along with Neymar. The trio have helped the Ligue1 side win the league title but are still aiming to get their hands on the UEFA Champions League - a trophy PSG have been chasing for many years now.

