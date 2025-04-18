Lionel Messi reveals he wanted return to Barcelona, explains why move to former club didn't materialize

Lionel Messi has admitted that he wanted to return to Barcelona after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired. He revealed that the decision to move to Inter Miami was made because he did not want to play for any other side in Europe.

Speaking to Argentine journalist Quique Wolff, Messi admitted that the thought of moving back to Barcelona changed after winning the FIFA World Cup. He added that the decision to move to the United States was a family one. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

“I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it was not possible again. After that, it became a family decision. The fact that we won the World Cup also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn’t want to be at another team in Europe, I didn’t want to go to any of them.”

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the club could not renew his contract. He moved to PSG for two seasons before joining Inter Miami on a free transfer in 2023. The 37-year-old has helped transform the Herons into one of the strongest sides in the MLS. Under his leadership, they won the Leagues Cup in 2023 and followed it up with the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024.

When Lionel Messi revealed the reason why Barcelona return failed

Lionel Messi spoke to Mundo Deportivo in 2023 and admitted that his return to Barcelona failed because of the club's financial status. He pointed out that the club had to sell players or reduce the wages of their several stars to fit him into the wage bill. The Argentine said (via GOAL):

"I wanted to return, I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in the hands of another. I wanted to make my own decision, thinking about myself, about my family. Although I heard that it was said that LaLiga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for him to return, there were still many other things that had to be done."

He added:

"I heard that they had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn't want to go through that, or take charge of obtaining something that had to do with all that. I have already been accused of many things that were not true in my career at Barcelona and I was already a bit tired, I didn't want to go through all that."

Barcelona were determined to re-sign Lionel Messi and were not happy when he opted to join Inter Miami instead. In a statement the Catalan giants aimed a dig at the club legend by claiming he wanted to 'compete in a league with fewer demands'.

