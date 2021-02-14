Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho or Zidane? Manchester City star Gundogan picks his favourite player of all time

Ilkay Gundogan has picked Lionel Messi as his favorite player of all time.

The Manchester City star heaped praise on Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane but picked the Barcelona star over the legends.

Lionel Messi has been one of the best players in the world for over a decade now.

The Argentine is an idol for most up-and-coming footballers, and it is no surprise that even the current set of footballers pick him as the best ever.

Ilkay Gundogan was speaking to the media after yet another Man of the Match display for Manchester City.

Sky Sports Mexico asked the German to name his favorite player of all time, and he went with Lionel Messi. He said:

"It is a difficult question. I would probably say that Leo Messi is my favourite footballer of all time because it is a joy to watch him and, fortunately, I can continue to watch him. Of course there are other players that I remember like Zinedine Zidane or Ronaldinho. I have watched many stars but if I had to choose just one, it would probably be Messi."

Will Ilkay Gundogan get to play with Lionel Messi soon?

Ilkay Gundogan has spent most of his career at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City and has never played with Lionel Messi.

However, things could soon change as the Argentine has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Advertisement

The Barcelona star was not happy and wanted to leave the club last summer.

However, he was blocked from leaving Camp Nou by then club president Josep Bartomeu, and Lionel Messi decided to stay for another season.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the clubs chasing Lionel Messi at this point, and both sides are ready to match his wages.

Reports suggest that both sides will be looking to use their connections with the Argentine, i.e. Pep Guardiola and Neymar respectively, to lure the Barcelona star.

Lionel Messi is yet to decide his future right now and has told Goal that he will be announcing his next step after the season ends.