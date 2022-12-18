Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago pens lyrics of famous Argentina song to support his father ahead of the FIFA World Cup final

Thiago, the eldest of Lionel Messi's three sons, has written the lyrics of the popular Argentinian song Muchachos in his notebook ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Messi has staked his claim as the greatest footballer of all time, having won seven Ballon d'Or awards. He has also won a plethora of trophies with both club and country to establish his legacy.

However, the FIFA World Cup is one trophy that has evaded him during his illustrious career so far. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar, though, could set the record straight in Qatar today (December 18).

Argentina are scheduled to lock horns with reigning champions France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tonight. Messi is thus just one step away from getting his hands on the trophy that La Albiceleste have not won since 1986.

As Messi continues to prepare for the clash, his son Thiago has grabbed headlines with his actions. The 10-year-old notably penned the lyrics of the song Muchachos, a favorite among Argentina fans, in his notebook.

Veronica Brunati @verobrunati 🥹 Thiago #Messi escribió en un cuaderno la canción de “Muchachos” y pintó la bandera Argentina sobre ella Thiago #Messi escribió en un cuaderno la canción de “Muchachos” y pintó la bandera Argentina sobre ella 🇦🇷🥹💙 https://t.co/IXH3R2cqDF

Thiago also drew the Argentine flag over the lyrics to show support for his father and La Albiceleste. Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo shared a picture of the notebook on her Instagram.

The Buenos Aires punk band La Mosca released the song Muchachos back in 2003. However, a rewritten version of the song went viral after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final last year.

Argentina fans have continued to sing the adapted version of Muchahos with much fervor during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The lyrics, rewritten by a supporter named Fernando Ramos, mention Diego Maradona, Messi, and the team's hopes of winning their third World Cup.

The rewritten version of Muchachos became so popular that La Mosca themselves released a cover of the song ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It has become a favorite among Argentina fans, their players, and supporters of other teams.

How has Lionel Messi fared at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His contributions have been pivotal to Lionel Scaloni and Co. booking a place in the final of the competition.

Messi, 35, has scored five goals and provided three assists in six matches so far. He is the joint-top scorer in the tournament alongside Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot and is a strong candidate to bag the Golden Ball as well.

