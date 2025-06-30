Lionel Messi’s 16-year-old record comes to an end after Inter Miami suffer 4-0 loss vs PSG

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s Club World Cup journey came to an end in the round of 16 after they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday, June 29. The Herons were completely outclassed by the Ligue 1 giants in a one-sided contest in Atlanta.

Messi, who played the entirety of the match, was quite impressive, as he was Inter Miami’s highest-rated player. In fact, two of Inter Miami’s three shots on target were from him. However, his efforts proved futile against PSG, whose defense proved too mighty to break down.

Following the result, this became the first time Lionel Messi has ever lost a match in the Club World Cup. The 38-year-old made his first appearance in the competition in 2009 and had remained unbeaten in his eight previous appearances, winning six and drawing twice. Prior to the most recent edition of the Club World Cup, Messi had played in three different editions of the competition, winning the trophy on each occasion. Thus, his loss to Paris Saint-Germain ended a 16-year unbeaten run in the competition.

Apart from that, Inter Miami set an unwanted record by becoming the first MLS side to ever ship in four goals in a Club World Cup match. The defeat was also the joint heaviest a CONCACAF team have ever suffered in the competition, matching Club America's 4-0 defeat against Barcelona in the semi-final of the 2006 edition and Cruz Azul’s 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the semi-final of the 2014 edition.

“He continues to be competitive at the highest level” – Luis Enrique heaps praise on Lionel Messi despite PSG’s 4-0 thrashing of Inter Miami

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi despite the latter being on the end of a crushing defeat. The match between Inter Miami and PSG saw Messi reunited with his former manager and teammates. Enrique coached Messi at Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. Apart from Messi, the Spaniard also worked with Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, who are all with Messi at Inter Miami.

Speaking after the match, Enrique hailed all of them but had the highest praise for Messi. He said (via talkSPORT):

"I had the opportunity to coach him when he was at his best. He's the best player in history for me. He continues to be competitive at the highest level, playing every day. He has impressive movement and situation management."

In Enrique’s debut season at Barcelona, he won the treble with Lionel Messi.

