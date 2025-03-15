Lionel Messi’s bodyguard hits back at Logan Paul after YouTube star-turned-wrestler challenged Inter Miami hero over fight

Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has hit back at Logan Paul after the superstar wrestler claimed he could beat the Argentine superstar with his arms tied. Paul's claims come amid his legal skirmish with Messi over plagiarism issues.

It all began when WWE star Logan Paul accused Lionel Messi of plagiarising the branding and packaging of his energy drink, Prime Hydration, for his drink, Mas+. The Argentine superstar counter-sued, which led to Paul openly challenging him to a boxing match. To further add fuel to the fire, Logan Paul claimed he could beat Messi with both arms tied behind his back.

Paul's comments did not land well with Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, who is a former MMA fighter. In a video posted by Happy Punch on X, Cheuko challenged Logan Paul to fight him instead of Messi. He said:

"Look, Leo doesn’t know who this guy is. So if he really wanna fight, he can fight against me, not against a soccer player."

Yassine Cheuko has reportedly been Messi's bodyguard since he moved to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. According to La Nacion, Cheuko manages a group of 50 members to ensure the safety of the legendary Argentine on and off the pitch. He also handles the safety of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

"We don't fight retired fighters" - When Logan Paul claimed he could beat Lionel Messi with both arms tied

Messi - Source: Getty

In a vlog video titled Messi made a big mistake dated February 27, Logan Paul made bold claims about fighting Lionel Messi. Paul's statements came after he openly challenged the Argentine legend to a boxing match. He promised to withdraw his lawsuit against the Inter Miami ace if Messi won.

In a conversation with his brother Jake Paul on the aforementioned video, the wrestler said (via SI):

"Bro, people really think I want to fight Messi, because I made that video. Everyone's like, 'Of course you want to fight someone retired and smaller than you.' It was a f***ing joke."

Paul added that he would easily beat Messi:

"[I'd beat Messi] both arms tied behind his back. We don't fight retired fighters, we fight people our age, who are just as good as us."

Lionel Messi is yet to respond to any of Logan Paul's statements. However, Messi's lawyers counter-sued Paul, claiming that they were creating unfair competition for Messi's energy drink. Paul denied such claims over social media and also accused the Argentine legend of copying their entire packing and branding.

For now, Mas+ by Messi continues to be on sale in the United States in four flavors.

