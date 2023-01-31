Lionel Messi’s Che Guevara connection, growth hormone deficiency and more! Read interesting facts about Argentina’s superstar

Luis Lionel Andres Messi, famously known as Lionel Messi, is hands down one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game. For many, the left-footed magician is the greatest to ever kick a ball. After his glorious performances to lead Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, he conquered everything that football has to offer.

Messi established himself as Barcelona's greatest-ever player before making a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021. Astonishingly, Messi signed his first contract with the Blaugrana on a paper napkin.

The club's sporting director at the time, Carles Rexach, was so impressed with the Argentine that he wanted to seal a move for him immediately. Rexach, however, didn't have a piece of paper with him and concluded the formalities on a napkin. The rest, one might say, is history.

Lionel Messi has an uncanny resemblance to Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara. Born in Rosario, Argentina, on June 24, 1987, Messi shares the same birthplace as well as the same month of birth as Guevara.

Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at a tender age. The condition would have seen his growth stop at the age of 11. The cost of the treatment was a staggering $900 per month, which his family was unable to spend. Barcelona took care of his treatment after signing the player. Messi certainly returned the Catalan club the favor with his trophy-laden spell (via Spyn).

Messi's father, Jorge Messi, was a steelworker of Italian origin. Coming from a middle-class family, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had a humble beginning in life.

Some of the notable achievements of Lionel Messi's glowing career

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi might have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina but he was offered the chance to represent the Spanish national team. Messi, however, is an Argentine by heart and donned the sky blue jersey instead.

Messi's debut for Argentina, however, didn't go according to plan, as he was sent off within 47 seconds of coming on as a substitute.

He is also the record goalscorer in the history of La Albiceleste with 98 goals. He is also Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 672 goals.

One of Messi's most amazing records is the most goals scored in a calendar year. The little magician put together a staggering tally of 91 goals in 2012.

